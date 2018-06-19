Ibrahimovic, Rippon, Bird featured in ESPN Body Issue - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ibrahimovic, Rippon, Bird featured in ESPN Body Issue

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after his performance during the men's short program figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Rippon i... (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after his performance during the men's short program figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Rippon i...
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, U.S. Olympic Winter Games cross-country skier Jessie Diggins poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit in Park City, Utah. Diggins is among the athletes who will be f... (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, U.S. Olympic Winter Games cross-country skier Jessie Diggins poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit in Park City, Utah. Diggins is among the athletes who will be f...
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2017, file photo, Western Conference's Sue Bird, of the Seattle Storm, drives the lane before passing off against the Eastern Conference in the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game in... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2017, file photo, Western Conference's Sue Bird, of the Seattle Storm, drives the lane before passing off against the Eastern Conference in the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game in...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of Sweden, celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC, in Carson, Calif. Ibrahimovic is ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of Sweden, celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC, in Carson, Calif. Ibrahimovic is ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and 63-year-old golfer Greg Norman are among the athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

Joining them are Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins and softball player Lauren Chamberlain.

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses. The best-selling cover in the series was Serena Williams in 2009.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:00:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:53:40 GMT
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in...More >>
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire.More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:52:38 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:51:52 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly