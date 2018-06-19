Winger Mike Hoffman traded twice, lands with Panthers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Winger Mike Hoffman traded twice, lands with Panthers

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File). FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. The Ottawa Senators have... (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File). FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. The Ottawa Senators have...
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman skates in during a shootout in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mike Hoffm... (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman skates in during a shootout in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mike Hoffm...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman, second from left, celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson, of Sweden, right, defenseman Thomas Chabot, second from right, and center Mat... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman, second from left, celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson, of Sweden, right, defenseman Thomas Chabot, second from right, and center Mat...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

The Ottawa Senators traded winger Mike Hoffman on Tuesday, hoping to solve an ugly off-ice issue involving star defenseman Erik Karlsson and his wife.

The Senators sent Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks, who then dealt him to the Florida Panthers. All told, the two transactions involved four players and six draft picks.

The Sharks sent forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Senators for Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick. They then dealt Hoffman and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Panthers for 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks and a 2019 second-round pick in a move that clears significant cap space for San Jose to use in an offseason that includes potential free agent forwards John Tavares and Ilya Kovalchuk.

The Senators were eager to deal Hoffman amid a dispute between him and his fiancee and team captain Karlsson and his wife. Melinda Karlsson recently filed an order of protection against Hoffman's fiancee alleging harassment and cyberbullying in the form of hundreds of derogatory online messages aimed at her and her husband, whose first child, a boy, was stillborn in March.

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion didn't hide his reasoning for trading Hoffman.

"Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice," Dorion said. "We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization."

The Senators may still trade Karlsson, who can be a free agent at the end of next season, but shipping Hoffman solves one immediate problem. Dorion contacted the Panthers about Hoffman last week, but Panthers GM Dale Tallon said the players Ottawa was looking for didn't make it a match.

The Sharks, meanwhile, were able to stockpile draft picks and clear salary-cap space they could use to pursue free agents "in the coming months," GM Doug Wilson said.

In Hoffman, the Panthers get a talented winger who can score at a reasonable price without having to trade from their NHL roster. Hoffman, 28, has surpassed 20 goals in each of the past four seasons since becoming a full-time NHL player.

Tallon said he was confident Florida's locker room would accept Hoffman and wasn't worried about the situation in Ottawa being a problem.

"We felt that this would be the perfect fit for our team," Tallon said.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:35:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>

  • Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:00:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:33:34 GMT
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in...More >>
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire.More >>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:32:18 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly