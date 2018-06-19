Bear spotted in Midlothian neighborhood

A young bear (not this one) was spotted in Midlothian near Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: Pixabay)

Chesterfield County Police responded to reports of bear spotted in the Midlothian area.

Lt. Cimball of Chesterfield County Police tweeted Tuesday that a young bear seen in the Eastwood and Greencastle Roads area.

This is in a neighborhood near Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike.

Police advise neighbors to leave the bear alone and the bear will move on.

This will be the second major bear sighting in Chesterfield in recent weeks. Earlier this month a bear was spotted in the area of Hull Street and Route 288 near Target and Commonwealth 20 movie theater.

Good Morning #Cfield #RVA PD and AC is aware of a young bear sighted in Eastwood and Greencastle Rds area. Please leave the bear alone it will move on. @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @VDGIF — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) June 19, 2018

