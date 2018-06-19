Man charged with sexual battery after women say he touched them while shopping

A man was arrested by Hanover County sheriff’s deputies after reports he was inappropriately touching women while they were shopping.

Maliak Mawat, 53, of Henrico County, was charged with two counts sexual battery and one count each of indecent exposure and public intoxication after he was identified as the suspect by two women.

Deputies responded Monday to the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road and spoke with a woman who described being touched without her consent while she was shopping. While on scene, another woman approached the deputies and described a similar incident she said had just occurred.

Mawat is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

