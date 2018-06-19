Henrico police respond to shooting early Tuesday morning

Henrico County police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police say they believe a man shot himself before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.
The man is being treated at a hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
