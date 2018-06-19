Poland PM predicts a 2-goal World Cup win against Senegal

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Senegal's Sadio Mane control the ball during Senegal's official training on the eve of the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Tuesday at the World Cup (all times local):

5:34 p.m.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he is hoping for a 2-goal win when the national team takes on Senegal in each side's opening World Cup game.

Reporters asked Morawiecki for a prediction during a brief visit to Berlin on Tuesday. He said he to bet on Poland victory later in the day in Moscow, with a final score line of 2-0 or 3-1.

He also said he "could possibly make a trip" to Russia to see a game if Poland reached the final.

European leaders are abstaining from the world's top football games in Russia amid tensions over Moscow's alleged nerve agent attack in Britain in March.

___

5:27 p.m.

Wojciech Szczesny was picked to start in goal over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski as Poland returned to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years and opened against Senegal. Striker Robert Lewandowski was set to make his World Cup debut for Poland, and Jakub Blaszczykowski his 100th international appearance.

Forward Sadio Mane was making his World Cup debut for Senegal, which returned to the tournament for the first time since reaching the 2002 quarterfinals.

Lineups:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Lukasz Piszczek, Michal Pazdan, Maciej Rybus, Lukasz Piszczek; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Blaszczykowski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

Senegal: Khadim N'Diaye; Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Salif Sane; Idrissa Gueye, Alfred N'Diaye, Ismaïla Sarr, M'Baye Niang; Sadio Mane, Mame Biram Diouf

___

4:53 p.m.

Japan has beaten Colombia 2-1 to become the first team from Asia to beat a South American country at the World Cup.

Colombia, quarterfinalists in Brazil four years ago, was reduced to 10 men early when midfielder Carlos Sanchez received a red card for handling a goal-bound shot in the third minute.

Shinji Kagawa slotted the resultant penalty to give Japan a 1-0 lead and, after Columbia equalized in the 39th via Juan Quintero's rolling but accurate free kick, Yuya Osako clinched it with a header off Keisuke Honda's corner kick in the 73rd.

Japan became only the latest side to defy what was supposed to happen in this World Cup joining Mexico, which upset Germany, Switzerland, which rallied for a draw against Brazil, and Iceland, which had a draw against Argentina.

___

4:30 p.m.

Yuya Osako makes it 2-1 for Japan against Colombia at 73 minutes in Saransk, after a corner kick taken by Keisuke Honda.

The Japanese striker headed the ball inside Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina's left post.

Colombia has been down to 10 men since defender Carlos Sanchez was sent off at 3 minutes.

In the 2014 World Cup, Japan lost 4-1 to Colombia in group stage.

___

4:17 p.m.

Colombia's star midfielder James Rodriguez, the top goal scorer of the 2014 World Cup, has been brought into the match against Japan after 59 minutes.

Quintero scored Colombia's goal in the 39th minute after a low free kick that beat Japan goalie Eiji Kawashima.

Japan opened the score at 6 minutes with Shinji Kagawa from the penalty spot.

Rodriguez is one of Colombia's main hopes to at least equal their campaign four years ago, when the team reached the quarterfinals.

He will now try to help Colombia overcome the barrier of being down to 10 men after Carlos Sanchez was sent off at 3 minutes.

___

4:07 p.m.

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez has a spot in the World Cup record books that he probably doesn't want.

Sanchez was issued the second-quickest red card in tournament history Tuesday, getting sent off just 3 minutes into Colombia's opening match against Japan. Referee Damir Skomina of Slovenia made the decision after Sanchez stuck out his arm to stop a shot that looked bound for the Colombian net at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

Shinji Kagawa converted the penalty to give Japan the lead, but 10-men Colombia leveled the score in the 39th minute with a free kick by Juan Quintero .

The quickest red card record still belongs to Uruguay's Jose Batista in the 1986 World Cup. He was sent off a minute into a goalless draw against Scotland for a harsh tackle on Gordon Strachan.

- Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Saransk.

___

3:47 p.m.

It's 1-1 in the World Cup game between Colombia and Japan after a dramatic first half. Japan defied expectations by taking an early lead over vaunted Colombia, which managed to equalize in the 39th despite being a man down since the opening three minutes.

Juan Quintero's rolling but well-place free kick from just outside the penalty area sneaked inside the post, just past the outstretched hand of diving Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Japan had the lead before six minutes had elapsed, thanks to a defensive breakdown that gave Japan two promising shots on goal.

David Ospina blocked the first while charging out of the net, taking him out of position for the rebound.

Carlos Sanchez tried to block the second, but committed a hand ball in the penalty area. Slovenian referee Damir Skomina did not hesitate to pull out a red card, meaning Sanchez was out for the remainder of Colombia's World Cup opener and its next game against Poland.

Japan capitalized on Shinji Kagawa's penalty shot, slotted cleanly inside the right post.

___

3:05 p.m.

The first red card of the tournament has been awarded against Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez for handling a goal-bound shot in the area in the third minute against Japan. Shinji Kagawa slotted the resultant penalty to give Japan an early 1-0 lead in the World Cup Group H game. More than 10,000 Colombian fans at the stadium jeered.

Four years ago Japan was beaten 4-1 by Colombia also during group stage in Brazil.

Minutes earlier, the kick-off was delayed after the teams had to switch directions.

___

2:40 p.m.

A road has flooded outside a designated World Cup hotel in Nizhny Novgorod, leaving cars half-submerged and forcing local residents to wade knee-deep through the water.

The flood, which followed a rain shower in the central Russian city, abated soon after.

The flood outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel, a designated media hotel for the tournament, also brought local news reporters to the scene. One television cameraman removed his trousers and waded through the water in his underwear while filming. A hotel staff member also had to get through the water to retrieve possessions from his parked car.

Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 milometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, will host four group games, one round-of-16 game and a quarterfinal at the World Cup. The Hampton by Hilton is on the other side of the city to the World Cup stadium.

___

2:21 p.m.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has chosen not to start attacking midfielder James Rodriguez in the starting lineup for the side's World Cup opener against Japan.

The 26-year-old was the top scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals in five matches. But the Bayern Munich player has been hampered lately by a left calf injury.

Also dropped was defender Yerry Mina, who had been a mainstay in the lineup during qualifying but has not been a regular for Barcelona.

Recently hired Japan coach Akira Nishino is leaving Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki out of the starting lineup. He practiced Monday for the first time in five days because of a right calf strain.

___

1:20 p.m.

American Mark Geiger has been selected to referee Wednesday's World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco.

Geiger becomes the second American to referee at two World Cups after David Socha in 1982 and 1986.

A 43-year-old from Beachwood, New Jersey, Geiger worked three games in Brazil four years ago, becoming the first American to referee a knockout stage match when he officiated France's 2-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16.

Geiger was the Video Assistant Referee for last weekend's game between Argentina and Iceland.

The U.S. is the only nation with two referees at the World Cup. Jair Murrufo has not yet been assigned a match.

___

11:45 a.m.

Officials say an engine of a Russian plane carrying the Saudi Arabia team to a World Cup host city caught fire during landing.

Russia's federal agency for air traffic says in a statement that the Airbus airplane flying from St. Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely Monday night and did not require any emergency procedures.

Tuesday's statement says the passenger plane landed with both of its engines working and the passengers disembarked normally. An investigation into the incident has begun.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation posted pictures of the players exiting the plan on Monday night and a statement on Twitter saying it "would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely."

The Saudis were beaten 5-0 by Russia in the World Cup opener in Moscow last week and play Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

___

11:30 a.m.

Brazil's jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made his debut as a football pundit.

Behind bars, he wrote a column for Worker's Party TV on Monday criticizing Brazil's performance in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the World Cup

"Qualifying is one thing. The World Cup is different," da Silva wrote. "Switzerland was strong in defense, playing rough, and didn't allow Brazil to perform. They also stopped Neymar by fouling him again and again."

Da Silva, who started serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in April, can still appeal his conviction, which he calls politically fabricated.

Da Silva also said "the first week of the World Cup proves Germany is not unbeatable and, among the top players, only Cristiano Ronaldo proved his value."

___

10:40 a.m.

Senegal President Macky Sall is in Russia and will attend his country's World Cup game against Poland in Moscow.

Senegal is returning to the World Cup for the first time since a thrilling run to the quarterfinals on its tournament debut in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

The president's office says Sall will watch Senegal play Poland at Spartak Stadium on Tuesday during a three-day visit to Russia . He'll also hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sall was invited to the World Cup by FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, who is from Senegal.

Senegal is Africa's last chance of getting a win in the first volley of games at the World Cup. Egypt (1-0 to Uruguay), Morocco (1-0 to Iran), Nigeria (2-0 to Croatia) and Tunisia (2-1 to England) all lost their group openers.

___

___

