Engine catches fire on plane with Saudi WCup team, none hurt - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Engine catches fire on plane with Saudi WCup team, none hurt

MOSCOW (AP) - Officials say an engine of a Russian plane carrying the Saudi Arabian soccer team to a World Cup host city has caught fire during landing, but nobody was hurt.

Russia's federal agency for air traffic said in a statement that the Airbus airplane flying from St. Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely Monday evening and did not require any emergency procedures.

Tuesday's statement said the passenger plane landed with both of its engines working and the passengers disembarked normally. An investigation into the incident has begun.

Saudi Arabia plays Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday. Russia is hosting the World Cup in 11 cities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:00:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:42:22 GMT
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in...More >>
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire.More >>

  • On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero

    On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero

    Monday, June 18 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-06-19 03:10:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:41:50 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in An...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in An...
    'Black Panther' is the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four trophies including best movie.More >>
    'Black Panther' is the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four trophies including best movie.More >>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:22 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:22:45 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly