China blasts new US tariff threat as 'blackmail' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China blasts new US tariff threat as 'blackmail'

BEIJING (AP) - China's government on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's threat of new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods as blackmail and warned it would respond with "strong countermeasures."

Trump ordered the U.S. Trade Representative on Monday to prepare new tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating a dispute over Beijing's technology policy that companies and investors worry could drag down global trade and economic growth.

The Commerce Ministry warned said Beijing is ready to "defend the interests of the Chinese people and enterprises" but gave no details.

"This practice of extreme pressure and blackmail deviates from the consensus reached by two parties through many negotiations, and it also disappointed the international community," said the forcefully worded statement.

"If the U.S. side becomes irrational and issues the list, China will have to adopt measures that are comprehensive measures in quantity and quality in order to make strong countermeasures."

On Saturday, Beijing announced it was imposing 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans and beef effective July 6 in response to Trump's tariff hike on a similar amount of Chinese goods.

It also said it was scrapping deals made with Washington to narrow China's politically volatile trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more American farm goods, natural gas and other products.

The United States and China have the world's biggest trading relationship but official ties are increasingly strained over complaints Beijing's industry development tactics violate its free-trade pledges and hurt American companies.

Europe, Japan and other trading partners raise similar complaints, but Trump has been unusually direct about challenging Beijing and threatening to disrupt such a large volume of exports.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero

    On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero

    Monday, June 18 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-06-19 03:10:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:51:21 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in An...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in An...
    'Black Panther' is the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four trophies including best movie.More >>
    'Black Panther' is the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four trophies including best movie.More >>

  • No motive, arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

    No motive, arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:50:54 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:12:02 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly