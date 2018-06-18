GRTC wants your input on new bus stop near Science Museum

GRTC wants your input on a new bus stop near the Science Museum. (Source: NBC12)

The Pulse isn't the only new bus service coming to Richmond this Sunday.

Residents will also have the option of trying out a new bus stop just off DMV Road near the Science Museum.

GRTC planned to put the bus stop near the William Byrd Senior Apartments, but after numerous complaints, it was moved to its new location.

If you're curious about this new stop or the Pulse, you'll have a chance to try both out yourself for free next week.

"We are offering free rides on all GRTC bus rides, except the Kings Dominion Express, next week from Sunday, June 24 to Saturday, June 30. Give these new routes a try and explore the Richmond Region," said Carrie Rose-Pace, Director of Communication for GRTC.

GRTC wants your input on the new bus stop at Broad and DMV Road.

The survey will be available on their website starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12