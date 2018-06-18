Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Burlington (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bristol (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Greeneville (Astros)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Jalon Jones spent last season as the quarterback at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, but the Florida commit will return to Henrico High School to close out his high school career.More >>
The Kickers will host RCD Espanyol on July 25 at City Stadium. The La Liga club will be in Richmond for six days and host practices open to the public, which will be announced at a later date.More >>
Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.More >>
