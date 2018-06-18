Council supports plans for Southside Community Center changes

Big changes are in the works for the Southside Community Center. Richmond city council supports the long-awaited improvements.

In the fall, you'll start to see demolition at the Southside Community Center. Councilman Mike Jones says the skate park will be one of the first things to be rebuilt, and you'll see more improvements after that.

"I like it, because we got to have fun and do activities like go outside and play kickball and stuff," said Jayden Hughes.

It's summertime and the fun is just getting started for Hughes. He's enjoying camp at the Southside Community Center, a place he hopes more neighbors will want to experience.

"We need more people to come participate in sports stuff, football, basketball," said Hughes.

New plans for the facility might just mean some new friends for this rising third grader. Transforming the space is councilman Jones' goal.

"That's the vision for this community center, not to just be a gym and not just a couple fields, but we want this to be something everyone can celebrate," said Jones.

Before the celebration will come the demolition and reconstruction. Last month, updated plans revealed a community garden, walking trail, new fields and skate park.

"This is a process, but we have funding now to begin it," said Jones.

Jones says city council has continued to agree that these changes are the right thing for the community.

"The one thing we've all come to the table on is make sure we have clean, safe neighborhoods so that our old people have something to do in the city," said Jones.

Jones says this is a long term project. It could take two to four years to complete.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12