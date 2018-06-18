Nationals get RHP Kelvin Herrera from Royals for 3 players - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nationals get RHP Kelvin Herrera from Royals for 3 players

WASHINGTON (AP) - Right-hander Kelvin Herrera has been acquired by the Washington Nationals from the Kansas City Royals for three minor leaguers.

The Nationals sent infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel to Kansas City in the deal announced Monday during Washington's doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

Herrera has 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA this season. He's allowed three earned runs in 25 2/3 innings while striking out 22 batters and walking two.

He is a two-time AL All-Star who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series. He is 23-27 with 57 saves and a 2.75 ERA across 442 games in relief over eight seasons in the majors.

Herrera joins lefty closer Sean Doolittle and eighth-inning righty Ryan Madson in the back of Washington's bullpen. Brandon Kintzler, the usual seventh-inning man for Washington, went on the disabled list June 10 with a right forearm flexor strain.

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

