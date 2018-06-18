Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 0 0 000 -
Burlington (Royals) 0 0 000 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 0 0 000 -
Pulaski (Yankees) 0 0 000 -
Danville (Braves) 0 0 000 -
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Bristol (Pirates) 0 0 000 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 0 0 000 -
Johnson City (Cardinals) 0 0 000 -
Kingsport (Mets) 0 0 000 -
Greeneville (Astros) 0 0 000 -

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

