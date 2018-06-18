Beat the heat: tips to save money on your energy bill

Richmond Ambulance Authority is on standby, making sure they're prepared to cool you down in case of an emergency.More >>
With the spike in heat this week, Dominion Energy wants their customers to do two things: stay cool and keep their energy bill down.
William Moore IV suffered a medical emergency on Thursday, June 14. Moore later died.
A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase and running from police on foot.
Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left one man dead.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It's usually an expression of a person's growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita "Marcie" Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.
A few visitors learned to never turn their back on a tiger. Fortunately, this tiger was in an enclosed space.
