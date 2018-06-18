Beat the heat: tips to save money on your energy bill

As temperatures go up, so does your power bill. (Source: NBC12)

As temperatures go up, so does your power bill. Dominion Energy says the high heat means more run time for your AC unit and higher power bills at the end of the month.

With the spike in heat this week, Dominion Energy wants their customers to do two things: stay cool and keep their energy bill down.

"When it gets hot like this, we make sure we're prepared," said Janell Hancock with Dominion Energy.

It's basically a summer tradition.

"As soon as it gets hot, you want to be cool in your home, so you reach for that thermostat and crank it so that cool air can come in," said Hancock.

Dominion Energy says the spike in temperatures always lead to increased air conditioning use.

"You're going to use more electricity, so you bill can be higher too," said Hancock.

Check your ceiling fan and make sure it is blowing counter-clockwise. That will push cool air down to the floor.

Wait until the sun goes down to run your appliances to give your AC unit a break.

If that doesn't work, and your power bill still goes up, EnergyShare is a program that's been offered for 30 years. The program can help you in several ways.

"We know that some of our customers struggle sometimes to pay their bill through the summer and winter," said Hancock.

They work with Social Services to find people who need help keeping their power on. The program can help seniors get a free window unit.

"Seniors in our community can find out through senior connections if they are eligible to get a window unit to stay cool," said Hancock.

If they already have one, using it too much can cause it to break down. Dominion says they can help with that too.

"There are folks in our community who we know are struggling to get their HVAC unit fixed. So we offer assistance getting that fixed as well," said Hancock.

