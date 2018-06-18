Man crashes vehicle during chase, runs from police on foot

A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase and running from police on foot. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase and running from police on foot.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Stephen Jackson, 29, of Stafford, was driving along U.S. 1 and Layhill Road with a defective headlight when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Jackson sped off with a 5-month pregnant passenger in the car. Police called for additional units.

While making a sharp turn around Truslow Road, Jackson crashed the vehicle into a parked car. He then ran on foot towards the woods.

Jackson was eventually caught and taken into custody.

After a search, deputies found a small bag of marijuana and an empty container of alcohol. He was also driving on a suspended license due to previous DUI charges.

Jackson was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he received during the crash. The woman was treated at the scene by EMS.

Jackson is charged with abduction, resisting arrest, destruction of property, driving with a revoked license, driving after forfeiture of license, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, eluding police, hit-and-run, reckless driving and several traffic offenses.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

