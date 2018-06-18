Experts warning about potentially deadly heat

A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase and running from police on foot.More >>
A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase and running from police on foot.More >>
William Moore IV suffered a medical emergency on Thursday, June 14. Moore later died.More >>
William Moore IV suffered a medical emergency on Thursday, June 14. Moore later died.More >>
Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left one man dead.More >>
Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left one man dead.More >>
Richmond Ambulance Authority is on standby, making sure they're prepared to cool you down in case of an emergency.More >>
Richmond Ambulance Authority is on standby, making sure they're prepared to cool you down in case of an emergency.More >>
If you're looking for a sweet summer treat, Duck Donuts has released their summer flavor and brews!More >>
If you're looking for a sweet summer treat, Duck Donuts has released their summer flavor and brews!More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >>
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >>
The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. Kirksey is accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning.More >>
The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. Kirksey is accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
The sign requesting customers to report non-English shouting appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts.More >>
The sign requesting customers to report non-English shouting appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>