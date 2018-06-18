Charges pending after deputy rear-ends moped

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Caroline County deputy.

The crash happened around 6:16 a.m. Monday on Route 30, about a half mile from Route 301.

Police say the deputy, driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, rear-ended a 2016 Yiben Moped while traveling eastbound. The deputy was not injured, but the moped rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or the deputy at this time. Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12