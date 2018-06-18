Turkey charges father of NBA's Kanter as terror group member - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkey charges father of NBA's Kanter as terror group member

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."

Anadolu Agency said Monday that an investigation of Mehmet Kanter was completed and prosecutors would seek a conviction and a prison term of five to 10 years at trial.

It's unclear when the trial in western Tekirdag province would begin.

Enes Kanter, who plays for the New York Knicks, is a follower of a U.S.-based Turkish cleric who the government accuses of masterminding a 2016 failed coup.

Anadolu reports that the elder Kanter, a professor, is accused of contacting some 120 suspects with alleged links to cleric Fethullah Gulen.

He was purged from public service after the coup attempt and detained for five days last summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

