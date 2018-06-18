Virginia unemployment rate lowest since 2007

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since October 2007. (Source: RNN)

May’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point to 3.2. This is the lowest it has been since October 2007 when it was also 3.2.

“The Commonwealth’s low unemployment rate and record labor force expansion are positive reflections of our work to build an economy that works for every Virginian, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Governor Northam. “Our adoption of a budget that invests in healthcare, education, and workforce development will buoy these efforts and further increase economic opportunities across the state.”

In May, that labor force expanded by 7,656, which was the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national average, which was 3.8 percent in May.

