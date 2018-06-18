Virginia unemployment rate lowest since 2007

Prince George County police said two people are charged in connection with a shooting that left at least one vehicle damaged.More >>
Prince George County police said two people are charged in connection with a shooting that left at least one vehicle damaged.More >>
Richmond Animal League’s 8th annual Calendar Contest is underway, and your pet could be famous!More >>
Richmond Animal League’s 8th annual Calendar Contest is underway, and your pet could be famous!More >>
The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments as well as Virginia State Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice.More >>
The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments as well as Virginia State Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice.More >>
Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.More >>
Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The deputy was not injured, but the moped rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.More >>
The deputy was not injured, but the moped rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
The sign requesting customers to report non-English shouting appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts.More >>
The sign requesting customers to report non-English shouting appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts.More >>
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >>
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.More >>
We have breaking news out of Gibson County.More >>
We have breaking news out of Gibson County.More >>
The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. Kirksey is accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning.More >>
The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. Kirksey is accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>