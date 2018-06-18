Veteran journalist named top editor of Los Angeles Times - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Veteran journalist named top editor of Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

The Times announced Monday that Pearlstine has been serving as an adviser to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (soon-shong), the newspaper's new owner. Pearlstine was charged with creating a transition plan, which he will now help execute.

Soon-Shiong says the 75-year-old has decades of experience that will move the paper forward.

Pearlstine has spent 50 years in journalism with publications including Time Inc., Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

He becomes the Times' fourth top editor in less than a year - and its 18th since the newspaper began publishing in 1881. He succeeds Jim Kirk, whose seven-month tenure came during a period of corporate upheaval that culminated with the sale of the paper.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

    Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:00:17 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:20:56 GMT
    British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends." McCaughrean was named winner Monday for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned...More >>
    British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends." McCaughrean was named winner Monday for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea.More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:20:33 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale _ again

    Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale _ again

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:20:24 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:10:32 GMT
    A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.More >>
    A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly