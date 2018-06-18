2 charged with shooting vehicle in Prince George

The two are facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting. (Source: Prince George Police)

Prince George County police said two people are charged in connection with a shooting that left at least one vehicle damaged.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Prince George Drive on Saturday after a report of “shots fired.”

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that showed damage from being hit by a bullet.

While investigating, police were told of two men running through properties in the nearby neighborhood.

Officers located and arrested Andre Scott, 37, of Petersburg, and Timothy Hamilton, 27, of Colonial Heights.

The two face several charges including, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into and occupied dwelling.

Both are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.