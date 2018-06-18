Dominion Energy offers free air conditioners to senior citizens - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dominion Energy offers free air conditioners to senior citizens

As temperatures climb, Dominion Energy is offering options to help stay cool. (Source: File Image) As temperatures climb, Dominion Energy is offering options to help stay cool. (Source: File Image)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Dominion Energy is offering free single-room air conditioners to senior citizens as temperatures climb high.

Eligibility for the free units is based on income. For more information on how to apply in Virginia, call 1-800-552-3402.

Dominion Energy also offers help with cooling equipment repairs, purchases and payments through its Energy Share’s Cooling Assistance Program.

Here are some tips on keeping cool while cutting down on energy use:

  • Keep window shades/blinds/drapes closed during the day
     
  • Change out your HVAC filter to prevent breakdowns or costly strain on your system
     
  •       Seal air leaks around doors and windows with caulk and weather stripping to keep the heat out
     
  • Use fans to supplement your A/C. You can feel up to 5 degrees cooler, so you can raise your thermostat up a few degrees and help reduce your energy bill
     
  • Avoid using the stove or oven. Try cooking crockpot, outdoor grill or microwave are good options to reduce heat inside the home
     
  • Avoid running your dishwasher or clothes dryer until the late evening to avoid adding extra heat

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly