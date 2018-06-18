Dominion Energy offers free air conditioners to senior citizens

As temperatures climb, Dominion Energy is offering options to help stay cool. (Source: File Image)

Dominion Energy is offering free single-room air conditioners to senior citizens as temperatures climb high.

Eligibility for the free units is based on income. For more information on how to apply in Virginia, call 1-800-552-3402.

Dominion Energy also offers help with cooling equipment repairs, purchases and payments through its Energy Share’s Cooling Assistance Program.

Here are some tips on keeping cool while cutting down on energy use:

Keep window shades/blinds/drapes closed during the day



Change out your HVAC filter to prevent breakdowns or costly strain on your system



Seal air leaks around doors and windows with caulk and weather stripping to keep the heat out



Use fans to supplement your A/C. You can feel up to 5 degrees cooler, so you can raise your thermostat up a few degrees and help reduce your energy bill



Avoid using the stove or oven. Try cooking c rockpot , outdoor grill or microwave are good options to reduce heat inside the home



Avoid running your dishwasher or clothes dryer until the late evenin g to avoid adding extra heat

