Tests confirm mystery animal shot in Montana was a wolf - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tests confirm mystery animal shot in Montana was a wolf

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File). File - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a wolf-like animal that was shot on May 16, 2018, after it was spotted in a private pasture with livestock near Dento... (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File). File - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a wolf-like animal that was shot on May 16, 2018, after it was spotted in a private pasture with livestock near Dento...
(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File). File - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a wolf-like animal that was shot on May 16, 2018, after it was spotted in a private pasture with livestock near Dento... (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File). File - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a wolf-like animal that was shot on May 16, 2018, after it was spotted in a private pasture with livestock near Dento...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The mystery is over: Wildlife officials have confirmed that an unusual-looking animal shot in central Montana was a gray wolf.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials initially weren't certain what the creature was when a rancher shot it in May. They noted the legs, front claws and canine teeth were shorter and its ears were bigger than normally seen on wolves.

The agency said Monday that an inspection of the animal at its laboratory revealed it to be a relatively normal-looking wolf. DNA tests confirmed that it was a gray wolf.

Officials say the wolf was a 2- or 3-year-old female with unique physical features.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service geneticist Mary Curtis says it's not unusual for there to be physical variations of animals within a species.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale _ again

    Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale _ again

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:20:24 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:20:14 GMT
    A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.More >>
    A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has sat on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades is back on the auction block.More >>

  • Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

    Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:00:17 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:10:37 GMT
    British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends." McCaughrean was named winner Monday for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned...More >>
    British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends." McCaughrean was named winner Monday for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea.More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:10:17 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly