Man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile in pool

A man is charged after Henrico police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile while in a pool. 

Emerildo D. Velasquez Zacarias is charged with sexual battery. 

The incident happened 4600 block of Needham Court on Saturday.  

No additional details were available. 

