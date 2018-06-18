Man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile in pool

Emerildo D. Velasquez Zacarias is charged with sexual battery. (Source: Henrico Police)

A man is charged after Henrico police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile while in a pool.

Emerildo D. Velasquez Zacarias is charged with sexual battery.

The incident happened 4600 block of Needham Court on Saturday.

No additional details were available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12