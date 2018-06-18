Teen with special needs gets ride of his life

A 17-year-old boy with special needs from Colonial Heights only had one wish for his birthday - to ride in a limousine! (Source: Brooks Limousine)

Eric Fisher's family said he is fascinated by limos and enjoys looking at them parked along the Boulevard near his home.

Fisher's family is on a fixed budget, so renting a limo wasn't a possibility for them.

That's when Brooks Limousine in Colonial Heights stepped in to make his birthday wish come true.

Fisher's mother said it was an incredible day, and now Fisher wants a limo of his own.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

