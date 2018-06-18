Teen with special needs gets ride of his life

A man is charged after Henrico police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile while in a pool.More >>
The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments as well as Virginia State Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice.
A 17-year-old boy with special needs from Colonial Heights only had one wish for his birthday - to ride in a limousine!
Did you know: Even though it might feel right to lower the setting on your thermostat on our hottest days, you should do the opposite. RAISE the temperature inside your house. Here's why you should raise that temperature: Air conditioning units work harder and longer the lower you set them.
A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.
