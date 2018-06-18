Critics scoff at UK govt claim of Brexit spending dividend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Critics scoff at UK govt claim of Brexit spending dividend

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled details Monday of a plan to boost health care funding by 3.4 percent a year, saying a "Brexit dividend" of cost savings would partly pay for the increase.

Opponents welcomed the extra spending, but said claims that Britain would get an economic lift from leaving the European Union were false.

May said in a speech that the cash-strapped National Health Service would receive 20.5 billion pounds ($27 billion) in extra funding by 2023-24, a 3.4 percent annual rise in real terms.

She said some of the money would come from a "Brexit dividend" of "money we will no longer spend on our annual membership subscription to the European Union."

May also said "taxpayers will have to contribute a bit more" to pay for the increased health spending. She did not say how much of the funding would come from taxation or which taxes might go up.

May's speech evoked a discredited claim by the pro-Brexit campaign in Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum that leaving would save the country 350 million pounds a week, and that the money could be spent on health care instead.

The amount Britain actually pays to be in the EU is about half that, while leaving carries economic costs as well as savings. For example, the U.K. has agreed to pay a 39 billion pound divorce bill to settle financial commitments it has made to the bloc.

Royal College of Midwives chief executive Gill Walton said talk of a Brexit dividend was "misleading in the extreme" because "Brexit will cost us money, not save us anything."

Britain's state-funded health service, founded 70 years ago next month, is a source of national pride. But the system has been under mounting pressure, with demand from a growing, aging population rising faster than investment. Seasonal illnesses and an exodus of stressed medical staff led to thousands of canceled operations and long waits for ambulances and emergency treatment during the winter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:32:46 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-18 13:10:13 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:31:25 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>

  • Thomas Markle says Prince Harry said to give Trump a chance

    Thomas Markle says Prince Harry said to give Trump a chance

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:40:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:31:18 GMT
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Source: Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP)Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Source: Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP)

    The father of the now Duchess of Sussex says his daughter cried when he told her he wasn't well enough to attend the ceremony last month, but he was honored to be replaced by Prince Charles.

    More >>

    The father of the now Duchess of Sussex says his daughter cried when he told her he wasn't well enough to attend the ceremony last month, but he was honored to be replaced by Prince Charles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly