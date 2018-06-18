Man exposing himself to women is on the run at Richmond park

If you've seen the flasher, call police right away. (Source: file photo)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a flasher in Church Hill.

Residents say the man has been living at Patrick Henry Park for the past month and has been exposing himself to women.

Police haven't released much information about the suspect, but if you've see a flasher in the area, call police immediately.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12