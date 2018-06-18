World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By The Associated Press

"PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg examine instant replay through the lens of the most controversial goal in World Cup history - the 1966 "Wembley Goal!" - and suggest the NFL and Major League Baseball should take note of how well the system works in soccer.

More than a half-century later, the words "Wembley Goal" still trigger strong memories in both England and Germany, including ZDF match commentator Oliver Schmidt's recollections of how sad his grandparents became at the mention. London-based Associated Press soccer writer Rob Harris and deputy international sports Chris Lehourites join Litke to help recap and preview the big games at the World Cup.

Also on the show: a recap with Dahlberg and Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson of how Brooks Koepka outlasted the filed over a very tough Shinnecock layout to defend his U.S. Open golf title. On the menu: When in doubt, order French fries.

  • Brazil in an unusual spot after a draw to open World Cup

    (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    Five-time World Cup champion Brazil finds itself in unfamiliar territory after a draw to open the World Cup; the last time it didn't win its first match, Pele had just retired.More >>
  • World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Soccer's Common-Sense Version of Instant Replay Proves the Tool Can Be Used Without the Delays That Make NFL and MLB Games Difficult to Watch.More >>
  • Portugal can eliminate Morocco from World Cup

    (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.
    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal can send Morocco to an early World Cup exit on Wednesday.More >>
