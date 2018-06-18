World Cup Episode 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

World Cup Episode 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

By The Associated Press

"PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg examine instant replay through the lens of the most controversial goal in World Cup history - the 1966 "Wembley Goal!" - and suggest the NFL and Major League Baseball should take note of how well the system works in soccer.

More than a half-century later, the words "Wembley Goal" still trigger strong memories in both England and Germany, including ZDF match commentator Oliver Schmidt's recollections of how sad his grandparents became at the mention. London-based Associated Press soccer writer Rob Harris and deputy international sports Chris Lehourites join Litke to help recap and preview the big games at the World Cup.

Also on the show: a recap with Dahlberg and Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson of how Brooks Koepka outlasted the filed over a very tough Shinnecock layout to defend his U.S. Open golf title. On the menu: When in doubt, order French fries.

    •   
