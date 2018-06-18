World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By The Associated Press

"PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg examine instant replay through the lens of the most controversial goal in World Cup history - the 1966 "Wembley Goal!" - and suggest the NFL and Major League Baseball should take note of how well the system works in soccer.

More than a half-century later, the words "Wembley Goal" still trigger strong memories in both England and Germany, including ZDF match commentator Oliver Schmidt's recollections of how sad his grandparents became at the mention. London-based Associated Press soccer writer Rob Harris and deputy international sports Chris Lehourites join Litke to help recap and preview the big games at the World Cup.

Also on the show: a recap with Dahlberg and Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson of how Brooks Koepka outlasted the filed over a very tough Shinnecock layout to defend his U.S. Open golf title. On the menu: When in doubt, order French fries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-18 13:10:13 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:41:54 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:47 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly