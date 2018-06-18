Here's how to be nice to your A/C in this first blast of extreme heat

Did you know:

Even though it might feel right to lower the setting on your thermostat on our hottest days, you should do the opposite.

RAISE the temperature inside your house

Here's a graphic I posted on my facebook page

Here's why you should raise that temperature: Air conditioning units work harder and longer the lower you set them. If you set it too low, it could run non-stop. Some people even set it at their lowest setting, thinking "this will turn the cooling up to HIGH."



This puts lots of stress on the unit AND uses lots of electricity-- and it doesn't work.

Here's some great advice that I found from a Heating and A/C company in Raleigh

There are two problems with putting the thermostat at such a low temperature. The first is that such a cold setting does nothing to make the air conditioning system work harder or faster at delivering cooling. All it does is make the AC’s compressor run longer until the thermostat senses the temperature goal has been reached. This wastes power and ends up with a house that’s too cold to be comfortable. The second problem is that the larger the difference in temperature between the inside and outside of the house, the faster the house gains heat. When you set the thermostat temperature higher, you close the difference between the two and slow down heat entering the house. This makes it easier to maintain cooler indoor temperatures without requiring the almost constant running of the AC’s energy-draining compressor.

My advice: The higher you can handle, the better. If you don't want to listen to me: The U.S. Department of Energy has some good guidelines for energy-conserving thermostat settings.

There's a bigger issue as well. The hottest days of the year are the days with the biggest electricity consumption of the year. If we all use a little less, that's less strain on the power grid, which is good for all kinds of reasons.

Stay Cool!