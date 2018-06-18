Broken gym floor at Huguenot H.S. will cost $99,000 to fix

Huguenot High School's gym has been unusable for months. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond City School Board will receive an update Monday on plans to fix the gym floor at Huguenot High School.

The gym floor has been unusable for months, forcing students to practice their sports activities at other area Richmond schools.

Problems with the gym floor have come as a surprise to teachers and parents. The city built a brand new high school on the campus a couple of years ago.

To fix the Huguenot gym, the city and Richmond Public Schools have decided to install a moisture locking membrane over the gym subfloor and to place a new floor over the membrane. The installation process will take six to eight weeks and be covered by a ten-year warranty.

Installation should be completed by Aug. 20.

The repairs will cost $99,702 and be funded through the city’s budget from Huguenot’s construction.

The school board will meet on 6 p.m. June 18 for an update on the project's status.

