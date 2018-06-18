Broken gym floor at Huguenot H.S. will cost $99,000 to fix

A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.More >>
A Senior Alert has been canceled after an 88-year-old man in Patrick County was found safe.More >>
Richmond City School Board will receive an update Monday on plans to fix the gym floor at Huguenot High School.More >>
Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.More >>
William Moore IV suffered a medical emergency on Thursday, June 14. Moore later died.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.More >>
