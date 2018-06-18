Amelia County firefighter dies in training accident

Moore's funeral will be June 19. (Source: Amelia Volunteer Fire Department)

A firefighter with the Amelia County County Volunteer Fire Department died in a recent training accident.

According to the Dinwiddie Fire and EMS Facebook page, William Moore IV suffered a medical emergency on Thursday, June 14. Moore later died.

The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife, a son and two stepchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday June 18, 2018 at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia.

A funeral service is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 19, at the Amelia County High School with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mannboro.

