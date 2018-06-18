Amelia County firefighter dies following training exercise

Firefighters in Amelia County are mourning the loss of one of their own after he died during a recent training exercise.

Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 Chief Justin Wargofcak said William Moore IV, 48, of Amelia County, suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest Thursday, June 14. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Moore, who went by Billy, was a volunteer with the department for nearly two-and-a-half years, and was someone Wargofcak said responded to almost every call.

“[He joined for] that excitement and being able the help the communities,” Wargofcak said. “He was from Amelia, born and raised here, so he wanted to help the county out in any way he could."

The last few days have been tough for the crew at Company 1.

Volunteer firefighters said they were doing a training exercise Thursday night, when Moore appeared to suffer some kind of medical emergency.

Being the first responders they are they jumped in to help one of their own until he was eventually taken by EMS.

"It's never easy for any of us,” Wargofcak said. “Fortunately, we're all very close, especially being volunteers we train together. We pretty much do everything together, we're here for each other."

"His personality was awesome and his desire to do this..." said James Lee.

Lee grew up around Moore, and even considered him his uncle.

He said the work Moore did as a volunteer didn't go unnoticed and he was a humble person.

"He always had a smile, he was always happy, he knew how to joke,” Lee said. “He was just one of those people... it wasn't bad to be around him, he was always fun to be around. He knew what to say and when to say it."

A black cloth has been draped across the sign in front of the station, and the flags have been at half-staff since Thursday night when Moore passed away. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/LVpF13ddUD — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) June 18, 2018

A black cloth is draped over the sign in front of the fire station. Crews have also lowered the flags to half-staff.

Wargofcak said they’re planning to make sure his life is never forgotten.

"There's talk already of doing some memorial bracelets and some things around the station, but we'll never forget him and what he's done for our county," he said.

The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife, a son and two stepchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia.

A funeral service is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 19, at the Amelia County High School with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mannboro.

Karina Bolster will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12