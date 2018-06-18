Digital Dialogue: Get cash for cleaning up your property

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better?

That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does - it pays you to improve your property to lessen your impact on the environment.

The program does things like rip up driveways and puts in native plants to control erosion.

For NBC12's next Digital Dialogue at 11 a.m. Tuesday, we'll have the coordinator of the program - Kevin McClean - joining us to talk about this program and how you can score some extra cash this summer.

You can get your questions answered on Facebook Live, or you can observe the conversations on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

From the VCAP website:

Why do Virginia’s waters need improving? Nonpoint source pollution is the leading cause of water quality problems. Rainfall or snowmelt from suburban lawns, golf courses, and paved surfaces picks up and carries away natural and human-made pollutants depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and ground waters.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12