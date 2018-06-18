Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice. 

Around 10:30 p.m., a driver sped away from officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway. 

The driver went into the city and then turned around. 

The pursuit eventually came to an end in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Walmsley Boulevard. 

Police have not yet identified the driver or released information on charges.

