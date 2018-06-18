Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice.

Around 10:30 p.m., a driver sped away from officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway.

The driver went into the city and then turned around.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Walmsley Boulevard.

Police have not yet identified the driver or released information on charges.

