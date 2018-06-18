Man charged with attempted capital murder after pursuit in Chesterfield, Richmond

Scott H. O’Donnell, 57, is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer after a police pursuit through Richmond and Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield and Richmond police departments as well as Virginia State Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday night that crossed the border twice.

The driver - 57-year-old Scott H. O’Donnell - now faces multiple charges, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Before the pursuit, police say the suspect stopped and said "something unintelligible."

Around 10:30 p.m., a driver sped away from officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway.

Police say the driver made multiple U-turns before eventually heading into the city of Richmond. The suspect then turned around back into Chesterfield.

Police say officers attempted to box the suspect's vehicle in multiple times, and at one point struck a Chesterfield police vehicle.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Walmsley Boulevard.

In addition to the attempted capital murder charge, O’Donnell was arrested and charged with felony eluding, DWI - second offense within five years, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of a schedule I/II substance.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12