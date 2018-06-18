Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target

Pope Francis next week will meet with global oil executives to talk about global warming.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis is given bracelets as he meets with some of the participants of the Spirit of The Planet Festival, an International gathering of Indigenous people, during...

Leading climate change experts and campaigners are seeking help from the leaders of the Orthodox Church and other religions in the fight against global warming, expressing concern that their message is not reaching people fast enough.

(AP Photo/Derec Gatopolulos). Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew takes part in a service at the church of saint Nicholas in the island of Spetses, Greece, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians has arrived on ...

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018 photo, steam rises in the air from the brown coal power plant Schwarze Pumpe in the Lusatia, (Lausitz) area in Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's environment minister says the country will likely miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 2020, an embarrassment for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.

Minister Svenja Schulze said Monday the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 by 2020 probably won't be achieved. Government estimates are for a cut of 32 percent at best.

Schulze said Europe's biggest economy is now eyeing its next milestone - a cut of 55 percent by 2030 - but this requires efforts by all sectors, including ending the use of coal for electricity and sharp emissions cuts in the transport sector.

She spoke in Berlin at a preparatory meeting of governments ahead of this year's global climate summit in Katowice, Poland.

