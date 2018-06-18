School Board will consider renaming J.E.B. Stuart after Obama

J.E.B. Stuart Elementary is expected to get a new name on June 18. (Source: NBC12)

Could J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School be named after the 44th president of the United States?

Sources confirm that Barack Obama Elementary School is one of seven names the School Board will consider at its meeting Monday to rename the school, which is Richmond's only Confederate-named school.

Many - both school leaders and the public- have said in recent months that it's about time to make the change at the school, which is 95 percent African American.

"Students deserve the school to be named after someone they can relate to," one woman said at the most recent public input meeting.

All but one school board member have said they're in favor of stripping the school of its current name.

The name change could cost the school system $26,000 to change the name.

The school board is also considering these names, in addition to Obama, for the school:

Northside Elementary

Wishtree Elementary

Oliver Hill Elementary

Barbara Johns Elementary

Albert Norrell Elementary

Henry Marsh Elementary

Monday's School Board meeting is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12