School Board will consider renaming J.E.B. Stuart after Obama - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School Board will consider renaming J.E.B. Stuart after Obama

J.E.B. Stuart Elementary is expected to get a new name on June 18. (Source: NBC12) J.E.B. Stuart Elementary is expected to get a new name on June 18. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Could J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School be named after the 44th president of the United States?

Sources confirm that Barack Obama Elementary School is one of seven names the School Board will consider at its meeting Monday to rename the school, which is Richmond's only Confederate-named school.

Many - both school leaders and the public- have said in recent months that it's about time to make the change at the school, which is 95 percent African American.

"Students deserve the school to be named after someone they can relate to," one woman said at the most recent public input meeting.

All but one school board member have said they're in favor of stripping the school of its current name.

The name change could cost the school system $26,000 to change the name.

The school board is also considering these names, in addition to Obama, for the school: 

  • Northside Elementary
  • Wishtree Elementary
  • Oliver Hill Elementary
  • Barbara Johns Elementary
  • Albert Norrell Elementary
  • Henry Marsh Elementary

Monday's School Board meeting is at 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Digital Dialogue: Get cash for cleaning up your property

    Digital Dialogue: Get cash for cleaning up your property

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:40:21 GMT
    During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)
    During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

    Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.

    More >>

    Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.

    More >>

  • Before combining finances, talk about your past

    Before combining finances, talk about your past

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:17:57 GMT
    Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)
    Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)

    It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.

    More >>

    It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.

    More >>

  • Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

    Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:34:09 GMT
    (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)
    (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)

    Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway. 

    More >>

    Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly