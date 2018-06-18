EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year over Crimea

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for a year over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
The EU said in a statement on Monday that it "remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and said that it continued to "condemn this violation of international law."
The sanctions are now set to run until June 23, 2019, and apply to EU citizens and companies. They ban the import of products from Crimea and Sevastopol, halt any European investment or real estate purchases there and stop cruise ships from stopping there.
The measures also ban the export of some goods and technologies that could be used for transport, telecommunications or in the energy sector - particularly oil, gas or mineral exploration.
