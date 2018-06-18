Police: Woman robs Dollar Tree after hiding in store

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed the Dollar Tree on Carmia Way around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the suspect hid in the store until closing and approached two employees in the manager's office. She displayed a gun and demanded money.
The suspect then fled with cash.
Police say the woman is black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a white button-up shirt, dark colored pants, and a white bandana covering her face.
Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
