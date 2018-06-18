NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 18 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 18

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WWBT) -

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

    How’s the Weather?

    A Thing to Know:

    What Day is It?

    Say What?

    Repeat Champ!

    Adoptable Animal(s)

    Meet Kassie! "She loves life and shows it!"

    Final Thought:

    "Always believe something wonderful is about to happen"

    Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

    Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

    • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

    • Digital Dialogue: Get cash for cleaning up your property

      Digital Dialogue: Get cash for cleaning up your property

      Monday, June 18 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:40:21 GMT
      During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)
      During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

      Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.

      More >>

      Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.

      More >>

    • Before combining finances, talk about your past

      Before combining finances, talk about your past

      Monday, June 18 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:17:57 GMT
      Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)
      Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)Do you combine your finances or keep separate accounts? (Source: File Photo)

      It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.

      More >>

      It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.

      More >>

    • Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

      Police pursuit crosses Chesterfield, Richmond border twice

      Monday, June 18 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:34:09 GMT
      (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)
      (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)

      Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway. 

      More >>

      Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway. 

      More >>
      •   
    Powered by Frankly