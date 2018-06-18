NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 18

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
Meet Kassie! "She loves life and shows it!"
"Always believe something wonderful is about to happen"
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.More >>
Who doesn't love CASH?!? How about getting cash to make your house and land around it better? That's what the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program does.More >>
It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
It may be the time of year for wedding bells, but that jingle of combining your money into one account might not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway.More >>
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver sped away from Chesterfield officers who were trying to make a routine stop on Jeff Davis Highway.More >>
The weekend is coming to an end, but let's not cry about it... dad still deserves some peace and quiet.More >>
The weekend is coming to an end, but let's not cry about it... dad still deserves some peace and quiet.More >>
Barack Obama Elementary School is one of seven names the School Board will consider at its meeting Monday to rename the school, which is Richmond's only Confederate-named school.More >>
Barack Obama Elementary School is one of seven names the School Board will consider at its meeting Monday to rename the school, which is Richmond's only Confederate-named school.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.More >>
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
We have breaking news out of Gibson County.More >>
We have breaking news out of Gibson County.More >>