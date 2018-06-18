Senior Alert: Missing 88-year-old man's health could be in danger

A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man in Patrick County who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Virginia State Police say Harry Daniel Morris is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Morris was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown loafers and a shirt of an unknown color.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health, police said.

If you've seen Morris, call the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161.

