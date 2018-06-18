Senior Alert: Missing 88-year-old man's health could be in dange - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senior Alert: Missing 88-year-old man's health could be in danger

Harry Daniel Morris (Source: Virginia State Police) Harry Daniel Morris (Source: Virginia State Police)
A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man in Patrick County who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Virginia State Police say Harry Daniel Morris is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair. 

Morris was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown loafers and a shirt of an unknown color. 

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health, police said. 

If you've seen Morris, call the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161. 

