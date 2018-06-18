Senior Alert: Missing 88-year-old man's health could be in danger

A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man in Patrick County who suffers from a cognitive impairment.More >>
A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man in Patrick County who suffers from a cognitive impairment.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The weekend is coming to an end, but let's not cry about it... dad still deserves some peace and quiet.More >>
The weekend is coming to an end, but let's not cry about it... dad still deserves some peace and quiet.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
In Henrico, just 24 hours after family and friends say 16-year-old Vernard Morton was bullied into a pool where he later drowned, the community is stepping up in a big way.More >>
In Henrico, just 24 hours after family and friends say 16-year-old Vernard Morton was bullied into a pool where he later drowned, the community is stepping up in a big way.More >>