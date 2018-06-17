Support pours in after 16-year-old drowns in Henrico pool

The weekend is coming to an end, but let's not cry about it... dad still deserves some peace and quiet.More >>
In Henrico, just 24 hours after family and friends say 16-year-old Vernard Morton was bullied into a pool where he later drowned, the community is stepping up in a big way.More >>
Crews in Norfolk suspended their search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near a pier, according to WAVY.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
