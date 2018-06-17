Copy-Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

It’s was a weekend, so sit back and enjoy a negroni!
Sunday was the final day of Negroni Week, where restaurants and bars all over the country served up their versions of the classic cocktail to raise money for charities. Here’s some recipes from around RVA.
Photo of the Weekend:
With smiles, these two served lemonade and treats to passersby on Saturday.
Cuteness Overload!
Move over, Fiona - The Metro Richmond Zoo is getting ready to unveil its own dose of hippopotamus-cuteness. And these chubby superstars will stay small – comparatively, of course.
Now, that’s a lucky cookie…
A Virginia woman is $100,000 richer after playing the lotto with numbers she found inside a fortune cookie. You might want to order some Chinese food soon!
"If you don't feel good, you can't perform good.”
The Virginia Special Olympics was this weekend, and area healthcare providers did more than just cheer on the athletes – they offered free health screenings to everyone in need. If that doesn’t make you smile, we’re not sure what will.
Good Girl!
A California pit bull saved her family from a fire, and even tried to carry their baby outside by the diaper. Someone get that dog all the treats.
At Stockton family is crediting their eight-month-old pitbull Sasha with saving them by waking them up and grabbing the baby by the diaper when their house caught on fire pic.twitter.com/he5QI4Xum6— Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) June 8, 2018
When they called it a drive thru, they didn't mean literally.
On Sunday, a woman crashed into a Colonial Heights Rite Aid. Luckily, everyone was okay, and the business was back up and running shortly.
Did someone say free coffee?
Richmond's first Corner Bakery opens Monday, and you could win free coffee for a YEAR. Here's how.
Can't stay away from Target? Neither can this Virginia bear...
Husbands take note, Target truly does have EVERYTHING.
Don't forget your umbrella!
More rain is expected Monday, but some beautiful days are in sight!
Final Thought:
"Warning: Going to sleep on Sunday will cause Monday." - Anonymous Internet Genius
