Crews search for 12-year-old boy swept into water in Norfolk

Three children were in the water at the time, but WAVY reports family members were able to rescue two of them. (Source: RNN)

Crews in Norfolk are desperately searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near a pier, according to WAVY.

Reports say the family believes the boy went missing just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Three children were in the water at the time, but WAVY reports family members were able to rescue two of them.

Norfolk police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Virginia Department of Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard are all assisting in the search.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12