Fairfax missing teen may be experiencing mental health crisis - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fairfax missing teen may be experiencing mental health crisis

According to WRC-TV, Charlie Barton was last seen Saturday morning in Annandale. (Source: Fairfax County Police) According to WRC-TV, Charlie Barton was last seen Saturday morning in Annandale. (Source: Fairfax County Police)
(WWBT/WRC) -

Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to WRC-TV, Charlie Barton was last seen about 6 a.m. Saturday in Annandale.

Barton is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has long, dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen weating red shorts.

Investigators say Barton may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.

