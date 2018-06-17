Police: Virginia man hits teen player at youth soccer match

Jordan Lee Grinnell, 38, allegedly rushed from the sidelines to hit a boy who was involved in a scrap with his son during a game. (Source: RNN)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Beach man attending a youth soccer tournament is facing an assault charge after he allegedly knocked a 14-year-old player to the ground and punched him in the face.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Jordan Lee Grinnell has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on bond. He allegedly rushed from the sidelines to hit a boy who was involved in a scrap with his son during a game at the North American Sand Soccer Championship.

Witnesses tell news outlets that it took several adults to pull Grinnell off the teenager. The injured boy received several stitches at a local hospital.

Grinnell was led away in handcuffs. He's expected to be arraigned on June 20.

Thousands of youngsters participated in the soccer tournament held in Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.