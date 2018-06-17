Police: Virginia man hits teen player at youth soccer match - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Virginia man hits teen player at youth soccer match

Jordan Lee Grinnell, 38, allegedly rushed from the sidelines to hit a boy who was involved in a scrap with his son during a game. (Source: RNN) Jordan Lee Grinnell, 38, allegedly rushed from the sidelines to hit a boy who was involved in a scrap with his son during a game. (Source: RNN)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Beach man attending a youth soccer tournament is facing an assault charge after he allegedly knocked a 14-year-old player to the ground and punched him in the face.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Jordan Lee Grinnell has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on bond. He allegedly rushed from the sidelines to hit a boy who was involved in a scrap with his son during a game at the North American Sand Soccer Championship.

Witnesses tell news outlets that it took several adults to pull Grinnell off the teenager. The injured boy received several stitches at a local hospital.

Grinnell was led away in handcuffs. He's expected to be arraigned on June 20.

Thousands of youngsters participated in the soccer tournament held in Virginia Beach.

