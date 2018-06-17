1 man dies of injuries sustained from fire at Army plant

Crews in Norfolk are desperately searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near a pier, according to WAVY.More >>
Crews in Norfolk are desperately searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near a pier, according to WAVY.More >>
Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.More >>
Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.More >>
One of three people injured during a flash fire at the main propellant-manufacturing facility for the U.S. Department of Defense has died.More >>
One of three people injured during a flash fire at the main propellant-manufacturing facility for the U.S. Department of Defense has died.More >>
A Virginia Beach man attending a youth soccer tournament is facing an assault charge after he allegedly knocked a 14-year-old player to the ground and punched him in the face.More >>
A Virginia Beach man attending a youth soccer tournament is facing an assault charge after he allegedly knocked a 14-year-old player to the ground and punched him in the face.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving down Interstate 64 in Henrico.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving down Interstate 64 in Henrico.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
“He was not a cub. He was not a baby bear by any stretch. Our concern, is there more and what happens if they walk up on this bear and there’s not a fence separating them,” said Riddle.More >>
“He was not a cub. He was not a baby bear by any stretch. Our concern, is there more and what happens if they walk up on this bear and there’s not a fence separating them,” said Riddle.More >>