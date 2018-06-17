1 man dies of injuries sustained from fire at Army plant - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 man dies of injuries sustained from fire at Army plant

The Joint Munitions Command of the U.S. Army says Andrew Goad died Saturday due to injuries sustained during last week's blaze at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia. (Source: U.S. Army) The Joint Munitions Command of the U.S. Army says Andrew Goad died Saturday due to injuries sustained during last week's blaze at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia. (Source: U.S. Army)

RADFORD, Va. (AP) - One of three people injured during a flash fire at the main propellant-manufacturing facility for the U.S. Department of Defense has died.

The Joint Munitions Command of the U.S. Army says Andrew Goad died Saturday due to injuries sustained during last week's blaze at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia.

The 42-year-old man of Dublin, Virginia, worked as a group leader at the facility.

In a statement, plant commander Lt. Col James Scott said Goad "made the ultimate sacrifice" while doing the "dangerous work" of producing munitions.

The U.S. Army owns the plant and defense contractor BAE Systems operates it. The facility employs nearly 1,200 people and is a leading producer of military-grade propellants for the Department of Defense.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:56:56 GMT
    Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

    More >>

  • Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    More >>

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    More >>

  • Live mouse found crawling in Wendy's bag of buns in OK

    Live mouse found crawling in Wendy's bag of buns in OK

    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-06-17 03:00:25 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-06-17 03:00:25 GMT
    The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously. (Source: KJRH/CNN)The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously. (Source: KJRH/CNN)

    The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.

    More >>

    The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly