Panama coach blunt and honest before World Cup debut

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez isn't in the business of sugarcoating the truth before his team makes history by playing in its first World Cup.

The Central American team has trouble scoring and his players will need to have a good day to have any chance against Belgium on Monday, he said.

Blunt and honest, Gomez didn't even hide his starting lineup, the normal way of doing things for coaches these days. And when asked if Panama could repeat Iceland's upset against Argentina - the teams drew 1-1 on Saturday - the Colombian didn't bother picking the right words when downplaying the Argentine squad.

"Iceland sent Croatia to the playoffs (in European qualifying), and it did well in the European Championship as well," Gomez said. "It played against an Argentina squad which isn't at the same level as Belgium right now. I mean, the distance between Iceland and Argentina isn't as significant as the distance between Belgium and Panama."

Gomez didn't completely dismiss Panama's chances of a surprise result against the Belgians, saying "anything can happen in football," but admitted it wouldn't be normal.

"It's very clear that they are the favorites," the 68-year-old coach said. "But each game is different, and if we have a good day, maybe we can achieve something."

Gomez didn't bother keeping his lineup a secret for the match in Sochi, naming the 11 starters without hesitating when asked about it. He even frankly talked about the formation his team would be playing Monday.

Gomez said Panama won't be trying anything but defending against the talented Belgians, and admitted that scoring goals has been a weakness of his team entering the tournament.

"We've become strong on defense. It's Panama's virtue," he said. "Panama isn't a team that will score a lot of goals. We may create good chances in some matches, but we aren't able to score. We arrive at the World Cup with problems scoring the goals."

The 55th-ranked Panama drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland and lost 1-0 to Norway in its final warm-up matches before traveling to Russia.

It qualified for the tournament by finishing ahead of the United States in CONCACAF thanks to a last-minute victory over Costa Rica in qualifying.

Gomez said the team carries a big responsibility by representing the nation at a World Cup for the first time, and his biggest job is to get the players ready for the pressure they are about to face.

"The whole country is excited about this," Gomez said. "I have to prepare the players mentally."

Gomez has been coaching Panama since 2014. He was previously with Ecuador, Guatemala and Colombia.

Panama's other Group G games will be against England on Sunday and Tunisia on June 28.

